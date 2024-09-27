Smoldering Burned Weeds Later Ignite Home in Kennewick

The Kennewick Fire Department says smoldering leftover burning weeds are the culprit in a Thursday evening fire that damaged the side of a home. This image from KFD shows siding pulled away to search for flames inside.

The homeowner was using a torch to burn weeds

Around 8:45 PM, Kennewick Fire Crews responded to a home at 3919 West Metaline Ave. and found the side of the home was covered in flames, which were shooting up the side of the structure.

The homeowner had called 911 and said he was burning weeds alongside the home and in the area earlier in the evening, and now the side of the home was aflame.

Once water was applied from a nearby hydrant and the truck, crews brought it under control and nearly out in about 19 minutes. Then they began to remove some of the siding and examined the crawlspace above to ensure no flames had spread internally.

No injuries were reported, Kennewick Fire crews determined leftover smoldering weeds had ignited some other brush and renewed the fire.

No information was released about how much damage was done to the home.