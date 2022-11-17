Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Bad road in Oregon (Oregon DOT) Bad road in Oregon (Oregon DOT) loading...

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects.

$6.1 million in funding set aside statewide

According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:

"Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment program. The approved 27 projects range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less."

The project is divided into 4 regions, one of them covering Eastern and Northeastern Oregon.

The towns that will each be receiving $250,000 for sidewalk, road, and other travel-related repairs are Rufus, Pilot Rock, Elgin, and John Day.

The project is part of the Small City Allotment program, which grew out of legislation in 2017, designed to help smaller communities.