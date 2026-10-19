The Stevens County Sheriff's Office reports a skull recently discovered by a dog is that of a man missing since early 2024.

The Skull Was Brought to Property Owner by His Dogs

SCSO Deputies went to a remote location in the 2800 block of Deep Lake Boundary Rd., about 11 miles west of Metaline Falls, WA on September 11th about the discovery of the skull.

Deputies said the property owner's dogs 'brought' the skull to him, and also later found a femur leg bone believed to be related to the first discovery.

The Skull Belonged to a Man Missing for Over 2 Years

The skull was examined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who was able to positively identify it as that of 24-year-old Jason Anderson. He was last seen walking in the area, and was said to be armed and possilby suicidal. The skull was found about a 1/2 mile from where he was last spotted.

Officials said he was reported missing February 20th of 2024, and was 25 at that time.

Another Bone Was Found, Also by the Dogs

September 22nd, the SCSO said the same dogs retreived a human femur (leg bone) that is believed to be related to the case. A September 27th search of the area also turned up another human bone, but it's not known if it's related to this case.

The SCSO says the area has a lot of very rough vegetation, rugged terrain, and moving through it is difficult. The investigation continues. The Stevens County Coroner says the manner of death has not yet been determined.