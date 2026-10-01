Spokane-area law enforcement agencies, and those across Eastern WA, North Idaho and Montana are searching for an elderly man who suffers from memory loss.

Man Recently Moved to Spokane from Montana, Now He's Missing

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Gerald R. Buchholtz, who went missing September 28th. Officials say he recently moved to Spokane to be with familiy, but he drove off in his vehicle on Monday, September 28th.

Buchholtz suffers from memory loss, he left his family's home near Upriver Drive and North Argonne Ave. and was last seen around 9:30 AM that day.

Family and Officials are Very Concerned

The SCSO says when he left, he didn't take his wallet or his medications. His memory loss causes him to frequently forget directions, and can become disoriented and lost.. He also does not have a cellphone.

He is believed to be driving his white 2003 Chevy Blazer with Montana license plates G2604.

He Might Have Set Out for Oregon or Montana Where he Has Additional Family

When he was last seen it's believed he was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or brown coat.

The SCSO says anyone who may spot him or his vehicle is urged to call 509-456-2233.

The search continues.