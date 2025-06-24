Kennewick Shoplift Leads to Much Bigger Theft Bust

Kennewick Police were able to catch theft suspects and a lot of stolen goods, thanks to some surveillance.

A suspect was located at hotel across from the store

Tuesday morning, around 9:40 AM Kennewick Police responded to the Walgreens Store at 2800 West Clearwater about a potential robbery, but it turned out to be a shoplifting incident.

However, the suspect, whom Police were able to identify as Seth Waliser, had fled the location on foot and was headed toward the Econolodge Hotel on the corner of Kennewick Ave. Highway 395 and Vista Way.

Officers, including a K-9, set up containment around the hotel, after observing Waliser and an "associate" leave a room at head toward a blue van. However, they went back in after seeing the Police cars nearby.

Officers said the blue van matched the description of a vehicle used in the theft of numerous items from the Target store in Kennewick on Monday. Police entered the room where Waliser and a woman identified as Jessica Usmanova were residing. Turns out, they were the suspects from the Target incident.

Police were able to locate over $2,000 worth of stolen items including an e-bike, vacuums, cellphone chargers, and other items. Waliser and Usmanova are now in the Benton County Jail.

