Shooting Suspect Tries Hiding in Bedroom 1 Block from Crime Scene

The little town of Soap Lake (population just over 1,600) doesn't experience a ton of major crimes, but this was a large one.

Apparently, an unprovoked shooting sends a man to Wenatchee hospital

Around 1:17 AM Monday morning (Oct. 17th) Soap Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted about a man who had been shot near an intersection in the middle of town.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Levi Dean Rishky of Ephrata, was able to give officers a description of his attacker. Rishky was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His current condition is not known.

Moses Lake, Quincy, and Ephrata Police Departments, along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol all joined in the manhunt after a perimeter was set up in town.

A Moses Lake PD K-9 track led officers to a building on Daisy Street that is a business but also used as a residence. Daisy is the main road through town.

The building owner gave permission for officers to clear the building, and at 3:39 AM the suspect was apprehended, along with a firearm.

Julian A Beauchamp Ortega, 29, of Quincy, was arrested, and is facing the following charges, according to the Soap Lake Police Department:

"Assault in the 1st Degree, Felon in possession of firearm, and a Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody felony warrant."

The SLPD says more charges could be coming, so far, there appears to be no motive for the attack and shooting.