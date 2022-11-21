Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police

vehicles in multi car hit and run crash (PPD) vehicles in multi car hit and run crash (PPD) loading...

The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion.

Driver sought after a massive crash

Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 9th and Pearl, involving three vehicles. Amazingly, no injuries were reported but now Pasco PD is looking for two drivers.

One of them was driving the Honda Accord, said police, the other one in a silver Honda who fled the scene after leaving their bumper at the crash.

No other specifics were given, but anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.