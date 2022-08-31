Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these.
Huge stash of weapons found in Othello home
The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Evidence from the car and male juvenile led to the search of a home in Othello.
Two people in the home, identified as Vanessa Nicole Flores, age 34, and 35-year-old Jeremy John Flores Sr. are facing charges. Jeremy for alleged obstruction, and Vanessa for Unlawful Possession of several firearms.
Deputies find a huge stash of guns
The ACSO used the word "several" in their report, but these look like a few more than several. There are guns here that we've never seen before! According to the ACSO, this appears to be far from over: