Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.

Evidence from the car and male juvenile led to the search of a home in Othello.

Two people in the home, identified as Vanessa Nicole Flores, age 34, and 35-year-old Jeremy John Flores Sr. are facing charges. Jeremy for alleged obstruction, and Vanessa for Unlawful Possession of several firearms.

Deputies find a huge stash of guns

The ACSO used the word "several" in their report, but these look like a few more than several. There are guns here that we've never seen before! According to the ACSO, this appears to be far from over:

"An adult female, Vanessa Nicole Flores,age 34 was at the residence.

An adult male subject Jeremy John Flores Sr. 35 year old, was also present at the location.

Jeremy Sr. was administratively booked and charged with suspicion of obstructing. Jeremy was later released.

Deputies will be forwarding charges to the Adams County Prosecutor for Vanessa for suspicion of unlawful possession of several firearms.

All firearms were removed and placed into evidence at the Sheriff’s Office."

We counted at least 13-14 guns in the photo, which was split for effect and to fit.