Shocker–Hermiston Raceway Announces Closure Due to Facility Sale

Multiple sources are reporting the 2025 season has been scuttled at Hermiston Raceway, due to the facility being sold.

The promoters released the information on Saturday

Since 1966, Hermiston Raceway has provided stock car racing for area fans, along with it's West Richland 'companion', Tri-City Raceway.

But now, apparently the racing days are over. Hermiston Speedway Officials released a statement on Facebook that read in part:

"This past Saturday, I received a handwritten letter from our landowner informing me that the facility has been sold and we must vacate the premises by January 15th.

To say I was caught off guard is an understatement. We had a verbal agreement to continue in 2025 and were getting a plan together to purchase the facility. We had 10 events planned and were looking forward to a promising 2025 season. But as things stand, it seems we have already held our final event."

"Hermiston Raceway played host to numerous touring series in 2024, including the Northwest Super Late Model Series, Washington Midget Racing Association, Tri-State Challenge Pro Late Models and SpeedTour Regional Sprint Car Series. In recent years, the Northwest Super Late Model Series traditionally hosted its "Labor Day Spectacular" at the Oregon facility."

There are plans to still stage the marquee events at Tri-City Raceway in 2025, but for many fans, this was a shocking development. The Walden Family, known for their successful operation of Tri-City Raceway for decades, had taken over Hermiston in 2018 and built it back to its original glory.

It was well known for its figure 8 course inside the main track, which was used for exciting racing events aside from the oval.

As of this writing, we have not been able to find any specifics about the sale of the facility or property.