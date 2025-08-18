Western WA Suspect Breaks Into Courthouse, Steals Sheriff’s Car

In larger communities, probably not going to be able to get away with this.

A suspect broke into Jefferson County Courthouse, steals cop car

Jefferson County Sheriff's Officials have released information about a strange break-in from last Friday morning.

Around 6:05 AM Friday, August 15th. a Jefferson County Courthouse worker called 911 to report someone had broken into the building, located in Port Townsend, WA, and then accessed the Sheriff's Office.

They smashed through a glass window in a door, and stole several pieces of law enforcement gear, including the keys to an unmarked patrol car.

Using those keys, the suspect then apparently fled the scene in the vehicle. Surveillance images revealed the suspect, in dark clothing, had broken in around 1 AM.

Port Townsend Police, Jefferson County Deputies and the Washington State Patrol began a wide search, and later located the car and the suspect in Forks, WA just over 100 miles west in Clallam County.

The suspect, identified as Andrew Gaikowski, 34, of Jefferson County, was arrested without incident. Officials did not say if they've learned why he took the vehicle, he's facing multiple charges.