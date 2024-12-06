Shelton, WA Police Officer Stabbed by Wanted DOC Suspect

Fortunately, the Officer did not sustain a life-threatening injury.

Shelton Police Officer stabbed in the hand by wanted suspect

Around 11 AM Thursday, an off-duty Department of Corrections (DOC) Officer spotted the wanted suspect, who was walking along Olympic Highway North near the city of Shelton.

With the help of Shelton Police, and Mason County Deputies, they moved in to arrest the man, who was wanted on an outstanding DOC warrant.

However, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed a Shelton Officer in the hand before he was subdued and arrested. The Officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect is now facing Assault 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement charges along with his DOC warrant.