Sex Trafficking Ring Breakup Near Ellensburg Snares Yakima Man

Kittitas County ring busted (KCSO)

Kittitas County Detectives and other LE agencies conducted some operations last week to break up a sex-human trafficking ring in the county. During the operation, another suspect came up.

   Deputies arrest Yakima man

The operations conducted May 22-23 and resulted in several arrests, and some female victims were given support and protection.

During that operation, Officers learned a 37-year-old Yakima man had contacted the ringleaders and was interested in obtaining sex from some of the trafficked women. Officers set up a sting operation, and this week, the man was located and arrested.

Last Friday, May 30th, the man drove to a specified location thinking he was going to meet a woman for sexual purposes. Instead, he was 'greeted' by a swarm of Officers from the KCSO, and Ellensburg Police.

The man is now in the county jail facing a long list of charges, according to the KCSO:

"...Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Attempted Rape of a Child, and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes."

Investigators did not release additional information about the other arrests yet.

