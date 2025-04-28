Sex Offender Indicted on WA Recreation Area Assault Charge

A 45-year-old WA man has been arrested and indicted over sexual assault allegations stemming back to July of 2024.

The incidents occurred near the Lake Roosevelt Recreation Area

The US District Court for Eastern WA in Spokane said Michael R. Trout is facing four charges related to abusive sexual contact with a minor, as well as child porn and failure to register as a sex offender counts. The recreation area in question is about 55 miles northwest of Spokane.

Investigators from the National Park Service began to look into Trout in January of this year after learning about the alleged incidents, which occurred between July 18 and 23rd of 2024.

After completing their investigation, Trout was arrested, and on April 2nd was indicted on the charges. The US Attorney's Office says anyone who may have information about these allegations can report them via the National Park Service tipline.

Trout has prior convictions in WA for Rape and Burglary for Sexual Motivitation. A trial date has not yet been set in the case.

