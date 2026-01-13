Re-Entry Housing Facility for Sex Offenders Planned for Kennewick, Legislators Furious

According to information released by 8th District legislators Senator Matt Boehnke, and House Reps Stephanie Barnard and April Connors--as well as Kennewick Police--the sex offender home is coming to Kennewick.

The operator of a similar facility in Walla Walla has applied to have one in Kennewick

Since 2017 Joe Fields has operated Joe's Place in Walla Walla, where as many as 9 registered mostly low-level sex offenders are voluntarily housed. That facility began just after creation of the state's STAR Program or Succesful Transition and Re-Entry Program.

It is supposed to get offenders on track (according to the Walla Walla Union Bulletin), following their incarceration.

Get our free mobile app

Now, Kennewick Police and 8th. District Legislators have released information the Fields has applied for and purchased a home in Kennewick to begin a similar program.

The location is at 5304 West 8th. Ave. The 8th District Reps are furious that they were notified about the project by the Department of Social and Health Services after the home was purchased, and the process was under way.

Provided the facility does not geographically violate laws for being too close to schools, parks, daycares or other sensitive facilities, Legislators said cities and counties cannot prohibit or restrict this kind of facility. It is not known how many offenders will reside there, and the information released by Legislators did not give a timetable as to when it will be operational.

Boehnke, Connors and Bernard released comments about the facility, saying citizens of Kennewick should have a right to weigh in with their opinions on having such a facility in their city, or neighborhood.

home would be 1.1 miles from school--google maps home would be 1.1 miles from school--google maps loading...

A check of Google maps shows the home would be 1.1 miles east of Fuerza Elementary School.

The legislators released a statement that read in part:

“We strongly oppose dangerous individuals being placed in our neighborhoods through a system that shuts communities out and provides no meaningful notice or opportunity for local input. Current state law allows this to happen, which means the law is not working as it should for the people of Washington. We will be working closely with city officials to review our state’s RCWs and identify changes needed to strengthen notification requirements, expand local authority and ensure public safety is the top priority.”

Kennewick is complying with the laws and regulations regarding this kind of facility and Police Chief Chris Guerrero released a statement about the matter that read in part:

“Communication between the applicant and the city has been collaborative and prioritizes safety,We have a wonderful quality of life in Kennewick and crime is down 20%. We will continue to do all we can through our professional police services to mitigate safety issues to demonstrate integrity, courage and commitment to our community.”

KPD said anyone with questions or concerns can reach out as follows:

(contact) Kennewick Police Special Services Commander Isaac Merkl at Isaac.merkl@ci.kennewick.wa.us or 509-582-1318.