VA Man Convicted in ’08 on Sex Crimes Gets 35 Years for Similar WA Incidents

The 54-year-old man originally had convictions in Virginia in 2008.

Man gets 35 years for Stevens County sex crimes

Jason Foster Frank is facing a long term after a series of guilty pleas and a trial in US Federal Court in Eastern WA.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and the US Attorney, Frank came to Stevens in 2023 to meet up with two underage girls whom he thought he was meeting for a sexual encounter. He had been communicating with them and when he showed up he was captured.

Frank previously had numerous convictions from Virginia in 2008, according to the SCSO:

"Frank was previously convicted in 2008 in Virginia of two counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Child Between 13 and 15 Years of Age, one count of Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Child Between 13 and 15 years of age, and three counts of Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children."

The case was part of an ongoing operation called Project Safe Childhood, which was launched in 2006 by the US Department of Justice.