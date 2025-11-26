Unregistered Level 3 Benton County Sex Offender Located, Arrested in Grant County-Again

A 30-year-old man is in the Benton County jail for again failing to register as a sex offender when he moved.

The man has been arrested three times for same crime

Tyler May was located and arrested over the weekend after a tip led Grant County Deputies to a home in a rural area just over 3 miles east of Royal City.

May is a Level 3 offender, considered likely to reoffend. A community tip led to the investigation and his arrest. Deputies say he was previously arrested in 2014, 2017 and 2019 following his release from prison. Level 3 is the highest sex offender status in WA. Level 1 is least likely, Level 2 is a moderate to medium while Level 3 are considered 'dangerous.'

Get our free mobile app

He was convicted in Benton County of child sexual molestation in 2010 and served 4 years before his release.

By' WA State law offenders must register with their parole officers before the plan to move, and some parolees have limitations on how far or where they can travel.

He's in the Grant County Jail awaiting extradition back to Benton.