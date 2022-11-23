Serial Sign Stealer Facing Felony Charges in Adams County?
Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden.
Deputies tipped off about stolen signs
November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
They were located at a property in the 1800 block of East Franz Road, about 7 miles northeast of Warden. It wasn't just a couple of stop signs, Deputies said they found many.
They included stop signs, various other roadside and county road indicators as well as road name signs. They also found, according to the ACSO:
"Deputies recovered stolen road signs that belonged to the Public Works Departments of Adams County, Franklin County, and Lincoln County.
