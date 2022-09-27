Driver runs stop sign, triggers big crash (GSCO) Driver runs stop sign, triggers big crash (GSCO) loading...

The condition of the two workers in the tire service truck is unknown.

Driver runs stop sign, gets plowed by semi

Monday afternoon, a large farm tire service truck collided with a semi potato truck about 2 miles east of Royal City in Grant County.

Grant County Sheriff's Department Motor Unit Deputies say the tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 when the driver failed to stop at the busy intersection with Dodson Road.

The service truck was hit hard by the potato truck, causing the extensive damage seen in these photos. The GCSO says the two workers in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, their current condition is not known.

Fortunately, the potato truck was not loaded, a heavier vehicle could have caused a lot more damage. The GCSO says the driver of the tire truck was at fault for running the stop sign, and the driver of the potato truck was not hurt.