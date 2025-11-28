Seizure Sends Driver Crashing Into Richland Elementary School

The driver was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Driver crashes into Richland elementary school

Around 11:15 PM Thanksgiving night, Richland Police and EMS responded to Jefferson Elementary School on George Washington Way about a crash into the school.

Richland Police said the male driver was headed east on Van Giesen St. and was heading through the intersection at GW Way.

Authorities said the driver veered off the road, through a chain-link fence, across the schoolyard and crashed through an exterior wall. The impact caused damage to a classroom inside.

The vehicle's airbag deployed, and EMS was able to determine the driver had a medical issue, likely a seizure, behind the wheel. They were rushed to Kadlec Medical Center, their condition is not known.

Richland School Officials said despite the damage, the building is still structurally sound and safe, and classes will resume as normal on Monday December 1st. Emergency repairs are being made to ensure the security of the building, to seal and weatherproof it from the outside.