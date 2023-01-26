Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know

FCSO looking for stolen truck (FCSO) FCSO looking for stolen truck (FCSO) loading...

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck.

The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning.

The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from.

After enlarging the image and searching the name, it appears it could be from a company called Earth Works construction and earthmoving from Buckley, WA Buckley is in Pierce County on the west side.

If you see it, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.