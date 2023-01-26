Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck.
The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning.
The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from.
Get our free mobile app
After enlarging the image and searching the name, it appears it could be from a company called Earth Works construction and earthmoving from Buckley, WA Buckley is in Pierce County on the west side.
If you see it, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.