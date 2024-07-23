See Stunning Images of Oregon Lone Rock Wildfire
Just one of a number of wildfires that crews are feverishly working to contain and extinguish in Oregon is the Lone Rock Fire.
Fire crews captured these stunning images
As of Tuesday morning, the Lone Rock Fire had consumed about 131,000-plus acres and was 40 percent contained. Officials say 876 firefighters, 25 engines 17 bulldozers and 5 helicopters are battling the fire, which is burning on a variety of lands.
According to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, who supplied much of the information, the fire is in neighboring Gilliam County, and burning about 30-35 miles southwest of Heppner, OR.
Some of the crews involved include:
Oregon Department of Forestry
U.S. Forest Service - Umatilla National Forest
BLM Oregon & Washington
Wheeler County Sheriff's Office
Gilliam County Sheriff's Office
Morrow County Sheriff's Office
Grant County, Oregon
Grant County Sheriff's Office
Officials do not yet have an estimate on when it will be fully contained.
The images were provided by Tyler Deedon, Lone Rock FIre PIO (public information officer)
