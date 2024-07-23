See Stunning Images of Oregon Lone Rock Wildfire

attachment-wildfire morrow county 3 452651260_122099526380432404_5457574509962231739_n loading...

Just one of a number of wildfires that crews are feverishly working to contain and extinguish in Oregon is the Lone Rock Fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the Lone Rock Fire had consumed about 131,000-plus acres and was 40 percent contained. Officials say 876 firefighters, 25 engines 17 bulldozers and 5 helicopters are battling the fire, which is burning on a variety of lands.

According to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, who supplied much of the information, the fire is in neighboring Gilliam County, and burning about 30-35 miles southwest of Heppner, OR.

Some of the crews involved include:

Oregon Department of Forestry

U.S. Forest Service - Umatilla National Forest

BLM Oregon & Washington

Wheeler County Sheriff's Office

Gilliam County Sheriff's Office

Morrow County Sheriff's Office

Grant County, Oregon

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Officials do not yet have an estimate on when it will be fully contained.

The images were provided by Tyler Deedon, Lone Rock FIre PIO (public information officer)