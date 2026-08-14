What is Defensive ‘Firing’ (Firefighting), See How It Helps Firefighters Win vs.Wildfires [VIDEO]

What is Defensive ‘Firing’ (Firefighting), See How It Helps Firefighters Win vs.Wildfires [VIDEO]

Defensive firing vs brushfire--Northern Colorado Team 6

We've all heard of "backfires,'  fire crews setting  smaller controlled blazes ahead of larger fires, to chew up fuel. This is expanded on that.

    Fire Expert Explains how Crews are Battling Oregon Fires

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office along with the Paradise, Hagen and Horse Ridge Fire Information Team, shared a video explaining how defensive firefighting is used to control a fire.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Kate Airhart, who is an Operations Section Chief with Northern Rockies Team 6 (a regional firefighting team) did a recent video explaining a lot of the terms they use in public releases about how they fight fires.  Terms such as "defensive firing" and why they use it.  Give it a watch.

Defensive firing is considered less invasive and more surgical than 'just' setting backfires.  Defensive firing enables less vegetation and terrain to be damaged by fires.

These practices help fire crews control the fire's behavior, and bring about a more stable situation.  Due to the sheer size of these fires, it's harder to 'put them out' with water and retardant.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

 

Filed Under: wildfire

More From 610 KONA