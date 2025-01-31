See Amazing Mountain Rescue, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies

Last Saturday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office got a call from some mountain climbers about a person who had fallen at least 100 feet down a steep, high-altitude mountainside on Sloan Peak, which is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The high-altitude rescue took place at 6,600 feet on the mountain.

The SCSO says the man suffered a broken arm, a leg injury and some head injuries, although he was wearing a helmet. The climbers were located on a steep ledge 6,600 feet up. This YouTube video shows the rescue effort. The man was safely lifted off the mountain, and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center where he was successfully treated for his injuries.

These images are from the bodycam video of one of the SCSO Air Operations Crews, one of them shows a little orange 'carrot'-looking object, which is the litter lifting the injured climber up to the chopper.