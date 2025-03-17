Security Cameras Alert Kennewick Homeowner to Drugged Burglar

A homeowner's interior security camera system enabled them to call 911 and the result was an arrest of a drugged-out burglary suspect.

The man was spotted on camera Sunday

Benton County Deputies were sent to a home on Clodfelter Road Sunday afternoon, southwest of Kennewick, after a homeowner saw a burglar inside.

The BCSO says the homeowners got an alert via their security system, and saw the man on video, wandering around inside, and apparently ingesting drugs.

Deputies arrived and positioned their vehicles to block any escape by the man's truck, which he had backed into their garage-carport area.

The man, who surrendered without incident, was found to be under the influence of narcotics, he left drugs and related items scattered inside the home, and he had meth on him. He was booked on multiple charges into the Benton County jail.