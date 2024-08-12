The story is still developing, but a stunning bit of information came out Friday and over the weekend, concerning several of the Let's Go WA Initiatives.

Two lawsuits were filed against Initiatives, but Let's Go WA never informed

According to multiple sources, including The Center Square, Let's Go WA, and independent journalist Brandi Kruse, two lawsuits had been filed earlier this year against Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

The lawsuits were from Defend Washington, and the Washington Conservation Action Defense Fund, and both sought to have the signatures that placed the four initiatives on the November ballot invalidated. Of the four initiatives, I-2117 is considered perhaps the most 'challenged' item, as it would end the Climate Commitment Act.

Because the lawsuits were filed against the Secretary of State, Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office was tasked with defending the state, and its processes. According to sources, the lawsuits were struck down by a State Superior Court Judge, but then appealed and wound up before the State Supreme Court.

However, Let's Go WA representatives only found out about the lawsuits because a newspaper reporter who was checking court dockets on Friday in Thurston County saw the cases due before the Supreme Court. He called Let's Go WA seeking a comment on the suits. Apparently, The AG's Office did not notify Let's Go WA about either suit, which has set off a storm of criticism from legal experts. According to The Center Square, Jackson Maynard of the Citizens Action Defense Fund said:

“In 22 years of legal practice, I’ve never seen a case progress this far without all necessary parties being before the court or at least being given the courtesy of a phone call about litigation as important as this, Participation in the initiative process is a fundamental right, and the idea that the state Supreme Court with the stroke of a pen could’ve eliminated the voices of the millions who signed the petitions in this case without even hearing from all impacted parties is really troubling.”

The State Supreme Court dismissed both lawsuits, but this story is still developing. We have not seen any public statement or news release from the Secretary of State or AG's office on this matter.