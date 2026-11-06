A secondary crash on Highway 12 toward Walla Walla resulted in a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Cruiser being hit by another driver.

WSP and WWCSO Working a DUI Rollover Crash

Around 4:08 PM, Washington State Patrol Troopers were responding to an injury rollover DUI crash near Reese, WA, a 38-year-old Pasco man crossed the center line westbound and hit an eastbound pickup.

Both vehicles rolled, the Pasco man required transportation to an area hospital for treatment. He is facing DUI charges, the pickup driver was not hurt. Reese is about 23 miles west of Walla Walla, about 8 miles before Touchet. Sources say the injured Pasco man required Lifeflight Services.

Secondary Accident Damages WWCSO Cruiser

While WSP was working the Reese accident scene, a Walla Walla County Deputy was parked at the area, with full lights flashing and blinking, to warn drivers and help traffic control. However, another driver slammed into the cruiser, causing serious damage. The WWCSO did not provide details about what led up to that crash, or if any charges will be filed against the secondary driver.

NO injuries were reported from that crash, the Deputy was not in their vehicle at the time of the impact. SR 12 was closed for several hours ar the scene due to both crashes. The Cruiser was being used to help slow drivers and divert them on a detour via Highway 124.