Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured

Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody.

The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday

Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived they found a juvenile male suffering from one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Based upon witness information, as well as details from the victim, Police were able to get a good description of the suspect's vehicle as well as the shooter.

Get our free mobile app

A short time later that same day 20-year-old Adrian Cole (Garza) was located and apprehended at a residence in the 1100 block of S. Olympia Place.

A second suspect arrested

KPD KPD loading...

Thursday afternoon, around 2 PM members of the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), as well as Tri City SWAT, were conducting surveillance at a residence in the 1000 block of West 4th Ave. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Bryan De Los Santos, spotted officers and tried to flee. But after a short chase, he was quickly run down and captured. He's now facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree charges after fleeing from law enforcement on 11/01/22.