Seattle is getting six World Cup Soccer games when the tournament kicks off June 15th, but the tourism projections are already being downsized.

Seattle Radio Host Says Officials Are Blaming the Wrong Causes

Despite Seattle receiving $8.4 million in transit support funding from the Federal government to help move the crowds (part of $100 million given to 11 host cities) Officials are blaming President Trump for the slump.

Whether it's immigration crackdowns, statements about Greenland and any other political stance, some union officials and of course, the Seattle Times, are blaming the Feds for the 10 percent reduction in tourism estimates and financial impact on the city.

Seattle Economists Becoming Increasingly Pessimistic

AM 770 KTTH Radio Host Jason Rantz says world and geopolitical instability are partly to blame, tourism and international travel to the US is "soft" right now. But, a variety of city factors tied to the Cup has some Officials worried.

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The Seattle Office for Economic and Revenue Forecasts looks at money expected to come in via such areas as short-term rentals, ticketing, parking, food, and other expenditures fans are expected to pay for. They have now downgraded the original estimates at least ten percent. That may not sound like much, but in big scheme of things, it's a lot.

Seattle's Own Blight is the Real Reason

While some Union Officials and others are blaming the Feds, Rantz points out the real reasons include the impact of tent and homeless camps, spread like mushrooms across the city, including Pioneer Square. He also points out the newer security (Flock) cameras installed for World Cup security have not been turned on by new Mayor Katie Wilson, and there's no immediately indication she plans to.

And, little to nothing has been done to scrub or clean much of the downtown and surrounding areas near Lumen Field, where the games will be played. Rantz refers to the area as having the smell of urine baked into the concrete, to the point where you can almost taste it. Crime, open drug use, and other unsavory activities continue as 'normal.'

READ MORE: Seattle Radio Host Points Out Real Reasons Behind Tourism Slump

In 2023, Seattle did a reasonable job of sweeping the homeless camps away from T-Mobile Park before the MLB All-Star Game. But instead of throwing it in the trash, they just pushed the blight out of sight. For one weekend, it worked. The blight returned the following week.

But this is different. Six World Cup Games will be played in Seattle between June 15th and July 6th, just over 3 weeks. Rantz points out Seattle's reputation for crime, drugs and lack of public safety is well-known, and no doubt making some tourists and soccer visitors think twice before coming--even the die-hard fans.