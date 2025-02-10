Seattle’s T Mobile ‘Links’ With Musks’ Starlink for US Rural Cell Service

There have been, and continue to be, some internet providers that use satellites to get internet to rural areas. But it's never been done with cell service until now.

Seattle-based T Mobile to partner with Musk's Starlink

Over the years, there have been several providers who beam internet into hard-to-reach rural areas, including HughesNet, Viasat, and even AT&T. But no one has, according to T-Mobile, ever done it with cell service.

The announcement was made via a Super Bowl 59 ad in the first half, where the Seattle-based carrier announced they are teaming with the Starlink Satellite service to provide cell capability to what they say is the 500K square miles of the US that don't get service. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk through his Space X venture.

This refers to rural areas or mountain zones that don't have cell towers, or the signals can't reach.

Geekwire reports the service will be available on most recently-manufactured cellphone models, and not just for T-Mobile customers. The service will also be available for those who get their service through such competitors as Verizon.

The service will initially begin with emergency alerts and text messages, and then voice calls, pictures and data will be added later. The service will be offered for free until July.,

The Starlink services we heard about in recent disaster areas such as North Carolina, CA, and other natural event areas are the same basic idea as this new product.

T-Mobile officials say it's a massive breakthrough in communication tech, and they are the only ones who have it. The Super Bowl as is in this YouTube Video.