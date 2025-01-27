Seattle Woman Held in Connection With Fatal CBP Agent Shooting

A 21-year-old WA State woman is in custody following the fatal shooting of a US Border Patrol agent last week.

Information was released over the weekend about the incident.

The FBI says Teresa Youngblutt and a German male companion, were already under surveillance by CBP Agents, and the incident occurred last Monday near Coventry Vermont, a small town about 20 miles from the Canadian border.

Youngblutt and the man, identified as Felix Bauckholt, were pulled over on Interstate 91, and the Officer, 44-year-old David Maland, was going to conduct a check of Bauckholt's immigration status.

The stop was made after Officers received a lookout alert for their vehicle, a blue 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina plates. According to the FBI, Youngblutt, who was driving Bacukholt's car, opened fire during the stop. 2 other Border Patrol agent vehicles had arrived prior to the incident.

The FBI says both suspects were armed, and Bauckholt attempted to pull his weapon but was fatally shot. Officer Maland was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck, said the FBI.

The two had been under surveillance since January 14th, when a hotel clerk in nearby Lyndonville alerted authorities over concerns as the two checked in wearing full tactical gear, and Youngblutt was openly carrying a weapon. January 19th, the pair were seen walking in public in Newport, Vermont wearing the same attire, and openly carrying weapons.

Attempts by agents to talk to them failed, as they refused to engage. The two were then seen on January 20th wrapping various items in tin foil while sitting in their vehicle.

After the shooting authorities found the following items inside their car:

A ballistic helmet and night-vision monocular

A tactical belt with a holster and loaded magazine

Two full-face respirators

48 rounds of .380-caliber jacketed hollow point ammunition

Used and unused shooting range targets

Two-way radios, electronic storage devices, and identification documents

Travel and lodging records for multiple states

A journal maintained by Youngblut. (source, Channel2now online)

Youngblutt, according to court documents, is facing the following charges:

"...the intentional use of a deadly weapon while forcibly assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm during an assault"

The investigation continues.