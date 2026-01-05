New Seattle Mayor Facing Backlash Over ‘No-Arrest’ Policy for Open Public Drug Use

If quiet back-channel emails are true, don't be surprsed if you see increased street drug use in Seattle, without arrests.

Seattle PD Chief sends emails to Officers, team leaders about new policy

Newly-elected Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is already facing her first backlash, concerning arresting people for open public drug use.

According to AM770 KTTH-Seattle Red, emails were sent from Seattle Chief Shon Barnes to Officers in charge, team leaders and others indicating going forward, all cases of open public drug use will be diverted from prosecution, to Seattle's LEAD Program (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion). Sources confirm the emails were a result of direction from the new Mayor's administration.

By way of Jason Rantz of AM 770 and Seattle Red, one of the emails read:

“Effective immediately, all charges related to drug possession and/or drug use will be diverted from prosecution to the LEAD program. All instances of drug use or possession will be referred to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD)—a program designed to redirect low-level offenders in King County from the criminal justice system into supportive social services."

The numbers show the LEAD program has not had a lot of success. The program is not offered to traffickers, drug makers or other criminals, individuals facing serious violent felonies are not eligible, nor are those under DOC supervision.

However, he points out the program in the past led to a repeat cycle of offenders circling in and out of the 'system' with no results. The LEAD pilot program began in 2011, but critics and the data show the program success numbers are not worth the resources. They say this move will result in another surge in criminal activity, overdoses and safety issues for the public and businesses in Seattle.

The head of the Seattle Police Officer's Guild, Mike Solan, released a statement that read in part:

“The recent naive, ignorant political decision to not arrest offenders for open drug use in the City of Seattle is horrifically dangerous and will create more death and societal decay."

He referred to the policy shift as "Suicidal Empathy."

Monday, January 5th, Mayor Wilson responded to these allegations saying in part:

“You’ll know when I announce a policy change, because I’ll announce a policy change.”

She went on to say she supports the LEAD Program, but Solan called her view "naive and ignorant" and says it will lead to more deaths.