Cost of “No ICE” Signs May Stall or Defer Needed Seattle Transportation Projects

A recent executive order by new Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson that 'bans' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from gathering, assembling, or otherwise conducting business or enforcement on public city property went into effect January 29th.

But now, the cost of making and installing the signs is hurting Seattle's budget?

Seattle Department of Transportation May Have to Delay or Forgo Other Projects?

Some 656 signs were manufactured by the City, claiming ICE is forbidden from using any city-owned property (even parks) for immigration enforcement activities. It's a moot point, as Federal law trumps city or county, or even many state laws.

It's called the Supremacy Clause (look it up here). States and cities cannot deliberagely and willfully violate Federal mandates, including immigration law. But that has not stopped Mayor Wilson, or some other city majors, from overstepping their bounds.

But Now, the Cost of the Signs is Hampering Other Projects

The Center Square is reporting a March 10th Public Safety Committee fiscal note (assesment of the cost of laws, rules, ordinances etc) indicates the Seattle Department of Transportation may have to forego or delay certain projects due to the cost of making and installing these useless signs.

The note contains this sentence: (referring to the sign program)

"SDOT may have to delay or defer projects or programs to free up funding for the signage costs that will be incurred pursuant to this legislation."

The Center Square reports the cost of the signs was $45,000, which is about 1 percent of SDOT's budget. However, no cost figures have been provided as to how much money was needed, and has been spent, to install them. SDOT is responsible to the maintenance and operational safety of Seattle's streets, roads, bridges, and the city's two streetcar lines.

The Center Square said Seattle Officials have not yet responded to requests for comments on the issue.