Seattle Doc ‘Speeding’ to Complete Minors Trans Surguries Before Trump Inaguration

According to sources, a Seattle Doctor has posted a TikTok video that's bringing him under fire.

Doctor says he's speeding up to perform as many trans surgeries on minors as he can

According to Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH, the video was brought to public attention by the group LibsonTikTok, about the Seattle Doctor.

The conservative group on the social media platform also posted their information on X, formerly Twitter. The doctor, Javad Sajan, runs a clinic called Allure Esthetic in Seattle.

Get our free mobile app

He posted a video of himself preparing for a surgery, and posted the following with it:

“Doing all my trans surgeries before Trump tries to stop me.” The post is captioned with, “I will never stop fighting for my patients #election #trans #genderaffirmingsurgery.” (Jason Rantz AM 770 KTTH)

Trump had indicated during his campaign he might push for some limited restrictions on procedures for minors, and while it was not a large part of his campaign, he referred to it as "gender ideology."

The Allure website says the following:

“Unfortunately, in many states, this is met with complete bans on minor FTM top surgery and others have extreme requirements or poor gender care. Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA welcomes patients from around the US including minors and adults,”

They say patients 13 and over do not have to have parental approval, but according to Rantz, the doctor advises parents should be a part of the process.

Critics are blasting Sajan because of what they call his "flippant" attitude toward these serious procedures, by him saying he's trying to do as many as he can before Trump takes office.