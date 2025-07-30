Famous Pacific Science Center Dinosaurs Going Extinct

Since 1986, the dinosaur exhibit has been one of the most popular at the legendary Pacific Science Center in Seattle. But now, they're going the way of the dodo.

Dinosaurs to be replaced with giant spiders?

In 1986, the dinosaur exhibit opened at the center, featuring 11 animatronic, or moving, creatures. They were built from foam and latex, and would move and roar like the real ones.

But after decades of trying to keep them repaired and working, Center Officials say their time has come. The display was only expected to last about 15 years, but their popularity kept workers busy fixing and maintaining them.

But now, they have become too expensive to fix and replace the parts, and soon, the center will close so the dinosaurs can be replaced by another display.

According to MyNorthwest.com:

"PacSci plans to introduce a new exhibit, “Spiders: From Fear to Fascination.” The exhibit will feature live spiders from around the world, interactive displays, and hands-on activities."

Most of the center will be closed between September 2 and October 10th. The IMAX Theater and Laser Dome will remain open during the transition. So, if you want one last blast of the T-Rex and others, better hurry to Seattle and see them before they go.