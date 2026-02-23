Seattle-Based Norwegian Cruise Ship Cancels Sailings to Mexico Over Cartel Violence

Sunday's killing of "El Mencho," the moniker for the biggest drug cartel kingpin in Mexico, set off a wave of cartel violence that has rippled through numerous industries, including travel.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes Killed by Mexican Army Troops

He was the leader of Mexico's 'newest' cartel, especially involved in fentanyl trafficking, and rose to power after the vacuum created by the capture of El Chapo.

The Mexican Army units carried out operations in Jalisco, which is where Puerto Vallarta is located, with help from US Intelligence. Almost immediately cartel violence exploded across six states, including (according to MyNorthwest.com):

"Guadalajara, Chapala, and other parts of Jalisco, as well as parts of Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León."

Numerous areas of Puerto Vallarta were affected as well. Buses and cars set one fire, some banks were attacked, and currently Mexican Military and Police units are posted outside tourist hotels and other facilites. Americans and others ordered to shelter in place and avoid leaving these areas.

Seattle-Based Cruise Line Cancels latest Trip to Puerto and Cabo

The Norwegian Bliss is a large cruise ship operating out of Seattle, with trips to Alaska, Mexico, the Carribbean and parts of Canada. According to MyNorthwest.com the cruise line, which is part of Norwegian Cruise Lines, did not issue any official statements, but dozens of posts and information from passengers who were set to head to Mexico confirmed the cruise is off.

The huge ship operates part of its spring and summer season with trips to Mexico out of LA, and uses Seattle as its port for the Alaska and Canadian adventures. Besides this development, a number of airlines including Alaska have cancelled flights to and from the affected areas in Mexico, although official say the regions are beginning to stabilize.

This is a developing story, more information expected.