SeaTac Turns to “Paper” For Flight Information Due to Digital Hack

Following last weekend's online hack of SeaTac Airport and the Port of Seattle, there are still lingering effects.

Workers at SeaTac having to manually write flight information

According to Geekwire, there are still some issues happening at SeaTac as officials try to unsnarl the digital hack.

Last weekend, 'someone' hacked into their systems, disabling email phones and Maritime systems for the Port, and affecting baggage handling and the flight information TV screens at SeaTac.

According to Geekwire, the issues persisted into Thursday:

"The outage impacted many digital displays throughout Sea-Tac Airport, including information about flight times and where arriving passengers can find their luggage.

Port staff have resorted to manual methods, such as writing flight numbers and carousel locations on large sheets of paper."

Because many Port workers are still locked out of their emails, they are helping at the Airport with various duties that normally are done digitally--including providing flight information.

Geekwire reports:

"Officials haven’t talked about the severity of the incident, or when they expect things to be back and running. The Port is working with the FBI and other partners on the investigation."