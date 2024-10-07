Search Intensifies for Missing Fisherman Near Moses Lake

The search has ramped up for a fisherman missing since October 3rd on O'Sullivan Lake otherwise known as the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County. His last location was at the water, about 13 miles southwest of Moses Lake.

The man left in the morning hours of October 3rd.

Thursday October 3rd, 54-year-old Richard Smith went fishing, according to his girlfriend, but no one has seen him since.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, his truck was found at what's called "Medicare Beach" or the Perch Point launching area, however, he was not there. The GCSO says:

"Smith carried two boats in his truck: a 12 foot flat bottom aluminum boat, and a kayak. The kayak is still in the truck, but the aluminum boat is not there. The aluminum boat is powered by a small fishing motor. He was more than likely in the small aluminum boat. There is a single set of boat drag marks from the truck down to the water edge and no drag marks back."

He recently had knee surgery, which searchers say could affect his mobility. His cell phone has not been found, the GCSO says it is 'dead' and not sending any signals.

New development in the case

While foul play is not suspected, the GCSO is now trying to contact a man named Jorge Felix, a Yakima man who found what has been confirmed to be Smith's tackle box and a flotation device from his boat. The items were found on the shore of the reservoir. Felix turned them into Deputies Sunday night, but they want to ask him more about the items and if he saw anything else.

Anyone who may know Mr. Felix is urged to have him contact the GCSO immediately.

The search continues. The GCSO has utilized two boats, to aircraft and a drone so far in the search but have not found Smith or anything else related to the incident.