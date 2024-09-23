Search for Suspect Vehicle in Fatal Toppenish Hit-And-Run Continues

Authorities continue to search for evidence hoping to lead to the vehicle that struck and killed a woman Saturday night near Toppenish.

Woman was struck by vehicle, was found in road

The Yakima County Sheriff's Department's Traffic Safety Division is handling the investigation.

Deputies received a call around 9:10 PM about a woman found lying in the road in the 1700 block of North Meyers Road. The location is just north and slightly east of town.

YCSO Deputies, EMT's, Yakama Nation, and Zillah Police also responded. The found the woman, whom they said was in her early 30's, had been apparently walking north on Meyers when she was hit and killed.

The suspect vehicle was also traveling north as well. Officials say next of kin has been notified, but the woman's ID has not yet been made public.