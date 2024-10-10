Search for Missing Potholes Fisherman Now a Recovery Mission

Missing man (GCSO) Missing man (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has resumed the search for a fisherman who was last seen near the Potholes Reservoir (O'Sullivan Lake) October 3rd., except now it's a recovery mission.

GCSO has notified relatives it is a recovery mission

When authorities consider a missing person who was on or near water to have not survived, they change the search to a recovery mission, meaning they are looking for the person's body.

Thursday, the GCSO and search teams are combing the waters of O'Sullivan Lake with a search boat and an aerial drone, looking for 52-year-old Richard Smith. Officials say thick growth and submerged vegetation are making the search more challenging, in addition to the size of the lake.

Get our free mobile app

Although some of Smith's fishing-related personal effects were found at the water's edge in a certain area of the lake, searchers don't have a pinpoint area where he was last seen. One of his two small boats was in the back of his truck, the other, a flat-bottom aluminum boat, was presumed to the one he'd used early last Thursday to go fishing.

O'Sullivan is 22 square miles in size, the search continues.