The Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Chelan County Emergency Management have stepped up search efforts for a missing hiker.

The Man Wast Last Seen Near a Trailhead August 11th

The hiker, 27-year-old Chad T Pietrok, was last seen near the Ingalls Creek Trailhead, a location about 12 miles south of Leavenworth in Chelan County.

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His planned route was supposed to take him from Ingalls Creek, Esmeralda Basin, Vann Epps, Jack Creek then to Eight Mile Trails, a location southwest of Leavenworth.

CCSO Has Released Description of the Hiker

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office:

"He was wearing either a yellow or orange outer layer and possibly a blue backpack along with carrying a yellow or grey tent."

Any sightings of Pietrok or information can be reported to Chelan County Emergency Management at (509) 667-6863.

Man is the Latest in a Growing Number of Missing Hikers in WA State

He is the latest in a series of missing hikers in WA, some of whom have been located and rescued, but some have not. In early July, hiker Steven Dorsett, who went missing in the Ross Lake Recreation area near the Canadian border in Whatcom County, was found deceased by a search party.