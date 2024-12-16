Search for Armed Kennewick Assault Suspect Continues

A late-night assault in Kennewick has resulted in Police and Sheriff's Deputies searching for the suspect.

A Woman was attacked with a knife late Saturday

A 911 caller told authorities the assault occurred in the 1300 block of West 10th. Ave. the suspect assaulted the woman, then fled the scene.

Police did not say if the suspect tried to rob the woman, but she was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD was able to ID the suspect as 30-year-old Joel Alcocer Oblea, who is now facing felony assault as well other charges.

He is still at larger, Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. The investigation continues.