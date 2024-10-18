Search Crews Still Working to Reach WA Navy Jet Crash Site-UPDATE

The US Navy has issued another update in the search for the crew of an EA-18G Growler jet from Whidbey Island that crashed east of Mt. Rainier Tuesday afternoon.

Navy says rescue crews are having to climb down a mountain side

Around 3:20 PM, the Navy says the plane, which was on a training mission, crashed on a mountainside east of Mt. Rainier. Initially, they requested search and rescue help from Yakima County, but have since taken over the operation.

Officials have not pinpointed the exact location of the crash, except to say it's in very rugged terrain not accessible by any motor vehicles.

The statement released Thursday evening read in part:

"The wreckage rests at approximately 6,000 feet altitude in a remote, steep and heavily-wooded area east of Mount Rainier.

Soldiers from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are assisting in the search. 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) brings specialized mountaineering, high-angle rescue, medical, and technical communication skills necessary to navigate the difficult terrain associated with the Cascade Mountain Range that is inaccessible by other means.

The status of the crew cannot be confirmed without a site assessment of the debris area."

Officials said their first priority is to locate and ensure the safety of the crew if possible. Their names have not been released, per Defense Department protocols that require a 24-hour wait until after their status has officially been disclosed to family or other designated contacts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.