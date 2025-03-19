Search Continues for Missing Man in Eastern WA, and Idaho

The search is expanding to Idaho for a missing Whitman County man who suffers from memory loss. A silver alert has been issued for SE WA and Idaho between Moscow and Couer D' Alene.

The man left his home in rural Whitman County a few days ago.

78-year-old Robert Faultersack suffers from memory loss and Type 2 diabetes, say officials and family members. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office, WSP and Idaho State Patrol have expanded their search for him.

Missing man and his car (Whitman County Sheriff) Missing man and his car (Whitman County Sheriff) loading...

A few days ago he left his home in Thornton, WA, a rural area of Whitman County about 15 miles east of Pullman along Highway 26. He said he was going to church in another small town, Rosalia, which is 9 miles north of his home area. But he never arrived.

Authorities said witnesses spotted him Tuesday in Colfax at a bank around 11:30 AM, then around 1 PM in Moscow, Idaho. Then a short time later he was spotted at the Moscow Safeway where he told a clerk he was going to see his sister. But officials said his only area relatives are in Pasco.

A few hours later, around 4:40 PM, a license plate reader registered a hit on his Toyota Prius, heading north on US 95 in Idaho, just south of Couer D' Alene. No further sightings have been reported.

His 2015 Prius is aqua green, missing the left front hubcap, and has a dent in the driver's side bumper-quarter panel area and his WA plates are AXH7266. Officials say the car has a range of about 200 miles.

Anyone who thinks they have have seen him, call WHITCOM (Whitman County Communications) at 509 332 2521.