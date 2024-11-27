Search Continues for Missing Elderly Man Southeast of Dayton

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department (Dayton) and other agencies continue to search a wide area southeast of Dayton, looking for a missing man. Columbia, along with Garfield, are the two least populated counties in WA, Columbia has just over 2,600 residents.

The man went to an area near Tucannon

Henry Michell went to an area near the Tucannon Campgrounds, about 9 miles southeast of Dayton, around noon on Friday, November 22nd. However, when he was not heard from, searchers began to look and later located his vehicle in the area on November 23rd.

Despite extensive searches by the CCSO, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, College Place, Washington State Fish & Wildlife, Search and Rescue teams, as well as additional state agencies, no leads have turned up.

Crews have been in the area since last Saturday. No description of what Mitchell was wearing was released, but authorities are urging anyone who may be in the Tucannon or surrounding areas in the woods to please keep an eye out for him.

The searches will continue, according to authorities.