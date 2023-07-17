Search Continues for Fisherman Swept into Columbia Past Umatilla

Search for missing fisherman (BCSO) Search for missing fisherman (BCSO) loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's Department Marine Patrol units are assisting Morrow and Umatilla County in searching for a fisherman.

The man was said to have been swept into the Columbia River late Sunday afternoon

According to the BCSO, late Sunday, the man was seen fishing along the shoreline of the river on the Morrow County, OR side of the river.

Officials say it was in the later afternoon, apparently, the man was far enough out in the water he was swept into the current.

The BCSO says numerous search and rescue workers checked the area and continued downstream, but so far no sign of the man.

The search went on into the nighttime hours, as evidenced by these images from the BCSO Marine unit.

Citizens along the river and boaters downstream towards Morrow and beyond are being asked to keep an eye out and report anything they might see.

The search continues, anyone with any information is urged to call the Umatilla or Morrow County Sheriff's office at either (541) 966-3600 or (541) 676-5317.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrow County Sheriff's office is reporting the man, identified as 35-year-old Irwin Parcella Perez, of Boardman, had stepped out too far into the water, slipped and went under, and was not seen again. The MCSO reports it is believed Mr. Perez has drowned.

Due to high winds and weather, search crews were not able to launch boats Monday morning, they will try to do so later in the day.