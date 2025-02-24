Search Continues for DUI Driver Who Ran Out of Gas Near Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies continue to search for a likely DUI driver after a wild pursuit Sunday morning.

The driver eluded Officers for some time

The GCSO says they and Quincy Police were alerted around 1:30 AM about a possible DUI driver who had eluded Officers in Douglas County, and was headed towards Grant.

Quincy Police picked up the chase on SR 28 along with Deputies, who followed the Volkswagen Jetta with no license plates.

The pursuit led from northwest Grant County, but was terminated for safety concerns. Then a GCSO Deputy spotted the vehicle on I-90 and began to pursue. During the the chase the driver continued to swerve back and forth and threw what appeared to be a beer can out the window.

Moses Lake Police set spike strips near SR 17 and I-90, but the driver then drove into the Lowe's Parking lot and eluded them. A pit maneuver spun the car around, but the driver recovered and sped off again. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was again terminated.

But a short time later, Officers got a call from a resident in a rural location about 14 miles west of Moses Lake, who said a man came to their home and asked for some gas before walking away and leaving his car, a blue Volkswagen with no plates.

He had apparently run out of fuel, and ended up abandoning it on the property.

Officers at the scene confirmed it was the pursuit vehicle, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Anyone with any information is urged to call 509-762-1160, all leads can be confidential.