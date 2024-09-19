Search Continues for Adams County Stolen Fuel and Trailer Suspect

Search Continues for Adams County Stolen Fuel and Trailer Suspect

Suspect Pruneda (ACSO)

Adams County Deputies and investigators continue to comb a location in Grant County just west of Quincy about fuel thefts and more.

  Investigators find a brand new stolen trailer

The ACSO says the searches are related to a series of fuel thefts in Adams County, and they continue to search for a primary suspect.

Officials say their search led them to a rural location in the  9500 block of Road U S.E. in Grant County, where they served a warrant and began looking for evidence.

They are also looking for a Kenworth semi truck and trailer that was stolen out of Adams County, and the prime suspect is 43-year-old Rafael Pruneda, who the ACSO is believed to be heavily involved in the thefts. He's been known to drive an older red-colored Kenworth with a potato trailer attached.

During the search in Grant County, investigators came across a brand new Trinity Eaglebed trailer that was reported stolen from a dealership in Pasco near the King City Truck Stop near Pasco.  These trailers have a wide variety of ag uses, and new models sell for as much as $125,000.

 

stolen trailer (ACSO)
Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-659-1122. All leads can be confidential.

