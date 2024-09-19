Search Continues for Adams County Stolen Fuel and Trailer Suspect

Adams County Deputies and investigators continue to comb a location in Grant County just west of Quincy about fuel thefts and more.

Investigators find a brand new stolen trailer

The ACSO says the searches are related to a series of fuel thefts in Adams County, and they continue to search for a primary suspect.

Officials say their search led them to a rural location in the 9500 block of Road U S.E. in Grant County, where they served a warrant and began looking for evidence.

They are also looking for a Kenworth semi truck and trailer that was stolen out of Adams County, and the prime suspect is 43-year-old Rafael Pruneda, who the ACSO is believed to be heavily involved in the thefts. He's been known to drive an older red-colored Kenworth with a potato trailer attached.

Get our free mobile app

During the search in Grant County, investigators came across a brand new Trinity Eaglebed trailer that was reported stolen from a dealership in Pasco near the King City Truck Stop near Pasco. These trailers have a wide variety of ag uses, and new models sell for as much as $125,000.

stolen trailer (ACSO) stolen trailer (ACSO) loading...

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-659-1122. All leads can be confidential.