Search, Capture of Kitsap County Murder Suspect Closes Youth Ballfield

Suspect in death of man captured (Kitsap County Sheriff's Department)

  Man captured near Poulsbo for alleged murder

35-year-old Laird Dinsmore is in the Kitsap County Jail for his alleged role in the death of a man over the weekend. The cause of death of the 50-year-old was not revealed.

The KCSO says Dinsmore was sought after a man was found on his property near Poulsbo, and shortly afterward he was named as the primary suspect.

The search was focused in a densely wooded area near what's called Snider Park just outside of town. Around 5:40 PM Tuesday (June 10) the Snider Park youth baseball park was closed as a precautionary measure and North Kitsap League games canceled.

Around 6:27 PM the KCSO said gunfire was heard in the area, but it was not from law enforcement. Finally around 7:40 PM Dinsmore was reported to have been captured.

Officials did not release specifics about how he was caught, but after he was cleared by a medical team he was booked into the jail.

