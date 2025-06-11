Search, Capture of Kitsap County Murder Suspect Closes Youth Ballfield
Travis Decker is not the only murder suspect who was being pursued in WA
Man captured near Poulsbo for alleged murder
35-year-old Laird Dinsmore is in the Kitsap County Jail for his alleged role in the death of a man over the weekend. The cause of death of the 50-year-old was not revealed.
The KCSO says Dinsmore was sought after a man was found on his property near Poulsbo, and shortly afterward he was named as the primary suspect.
The search was focused in a densely wooded area near what's called Snider Park just outside of town. Around 5:40 PM Tuesday (June 10) the Snider Park youth baseball park was closed as a precautionary measure and North Kitsap League games canceled.
Around 6:27 PM the KCSO said gunfire was heard in the area, but it was not from law enforcement. Finally around 7:40 PM Dinsmore was reported to have been captured.
Officials did not release specifics about how he was caught, but after he was cleared by a medical team he was booked into the jail.