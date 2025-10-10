Scammers Targeting WA State Medical Providers, Say Officials

The WA State Medical Commission reports efforts by scammers to target medical providers are rapidly increasing.

Scammers using wide variety of techniques

The WMC says increasing calls and reports are coming from providers concerning efforts to scam them.

Some of the reports involve persons impersonating WMC inspectors and officials, Dept. of Health 'inspectors,' and even DEA agents.

According to the WMC:

"Recent near-victims of this scam were:

Sent papers with official looking letterhead from the WMC and U.S. Department of Justice - the letters contained forged signatures of WMC officials and fictional investigative staff.

Called by someone claiming to be looking into their “over-prescribing of opioids”.

Told they were under official investigation for drug related charges and that their license was immediately suspended.

Told not to check our website because that would mean they are guilty.

Recipients of emails that had wmc.wa.gov in the address."

Their goal say officials, is to gain some sort of company data so they can possibly access their financial and other client records for fraud purposes.

WMC says they will never require any entity to respond in less than 20 days to any issue, they will never demand fines of money up front, never advise speaking with a lawyer, and never ask to confirm security codes, SSN or other personal information.