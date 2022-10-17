Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time.

These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area.

Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead

Benton County Sheriff Lt. Jason Erickson released a statement early Monday about a late Saturday night fatal shooting in East Kennewick.

According to Erickson, around 11:42 PM the area dispatch center received a call about a shooting, stemming from an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles. The BCSO statement says one vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, the other headed north towards the Cable Bridge on SR 397-Chemical Drive.

Then five minutes later, at 11:47 PM dispatch got another report, according to the BCSO:

" (dispatch)..received a report of a female victim who had been shot while riding inside of a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped in the area of 1st Ave and Benton St. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. Life saving measures were performed on Sarabia, unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away."

There are unconfirmed reports indicating the incident, some of the shootings may have occurred near the area of SR 397 and East 3rd. Ave.

According to Erickson's statement:

"This investigation is in the beginning stages and information is very fluid. Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab to process multiple scenes."

Anyone who may have any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.